Several Rutherford County roads were reported with slick, icy conditions Friday, Feb 14 and several roads remained closed due to flooding.

Here is a list of roads impacted as of 10:40am Friday, February 14.

Roads affected by slick/icy conditions:

· Bass Road at Baker Road in the Blackman community.

· Shacklett Road and Sulphur Springs Road in the Leanna community.

· Blackman Road at Bass Road in the Blackman community.

· George Franklin Road at Florence Road near Smyrna.

· Florence Road at Sulphur Springs Road at the bridge.

· Bradyville Road at Dilton-Mankin Road near Bradyville.

· Stratus Drive and Mural Lane near the Buchanan community.

Re-opened Roads:

· Sulphur Springs Road, Shacklett Road and Buckeye Valley Road near Leanna.

Roads still closed include:

· Goochie Ford Road at the slab near Readyville.

· Stones River Lane at the slab near Christiana.

· Elam Mill Road at the slab near Christiana.

· Kedron Church Road and Rocky Fork Road near Smyrna.

· 6075 block of Maddux Road.

· Vaught Road at the slab near Readyville.

Water is still covering or standing on several roads that are open. Drivers are urged to be extra cautious when driving on these roads.