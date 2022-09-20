Iconic Shakespeare Play ‘Hamlet’ Now Playing at Center for the Arts

Hamlet, Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is now playing at The Center for the Arts. The Center is pleased to share this version of Hamlet, adapted and directed by Connie Downer.

“We are excited to bring this iconic Shakespeare play to our stage in this 2022 season,” says Mark David Williams, Artistic Director. “I can’t think of a more qualified person to adapt and direct this piece than Connie Downer. We are very lucky to have her knowledge and passion for Shakespeare. It is sure to be an incredible show!”

Director Connie Downer shares, “I read Hamlet for the first time when I was nine years old. I was too young to grasp the complexities of the play, but I fell in love with the character of Hamlet then and there…I do not believe that anyone has ever created more fascinating or complex characters (as Shakespeare) and then given them such impossible circumstances to navigate. I hope I have done them justice. It has been my honor and my great privilege to work with this group of dedicated actors to bring them to life.”

Tickets for adults start at $16 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Hamlet is Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy. The ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son, Hamlet, to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle. Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge.

Hamlet is rated PG-13 and runs Friday, September 16, through Sunday, September 25.

Remaining Hamlet PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, September 23, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sat, September 24, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Sun, September 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Adult $18.00; Senior (60+)/Student/Military: $16.00; Child $14.00

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

FOR TICKETS, PLEASE VISIT BOROARTS.ORG OR CALL 615-904-2787

HAMLET CAST LIST:

Sam Downer – Hamlet

Aaron Johnson – Claudius

Heather Gardner – Gertrude

Ashleigh Massengill – Ophelia

Britton Clark – Horatio

Todd Seage – Polonius

Stephen Turner – Laertes

Dakota Green – Rosencrantz

Lena Eccles – Guildenstern

Ryan Green – Ghost

Grant Gardner – Ensemble

Teela Kelley – Ensemble

Grant Weingart – Ensemble

Aylee Gardner – Osric

Charlie Arkenberg – Ensemble

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.