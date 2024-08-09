Iconic California Diner Mel’s Drive-In to Open First Tennessee Location in Nashville

The longtime California-based restaurant Mel’s Diner is headed to Nashville. Mel’s Drive-In will open on Second Avenue in the former B.B. King’s Blues Club, reports the Nashville Business Journal.

Mel’s Drive-In was founded in 1947 by Mel Weiss and Harold Dobbs as a drive-in spot for 110 cars. The restaurant grew in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s but was sold in 1972 to the Foster chain. It closed in 1976 and reopened in 1985. In 2014, Ford Motor Company selected Mel’s as the venue to introduce its new line of Mustangs.

According to the website, the restaurant is now franchising; all current eight locations are in California, and this would be the first in Tennessee. The menu features breakfast to dinner items focusing on burgers and dinner plates. There’s a selection of milkshakes along with healthier options of smoothies and juices.

No opening date has been shared at this time.

