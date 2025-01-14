Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Nashville

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Nashville and will be parading along Broadway, making stops along the route to deliver beer to locals and Budweiser fans 21+ on Tuesday, January 14th at 6:30 pm.

The parade will start and end on the corner of Broadway and 5th St S across from Bridgestone Arena.The Clydesdales are a staple of Anheuser-Busch’s long-standing heritage and a symbol of American tradition. Their story began in 1933, when August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III commemorated the repeal of Prohibition with a special surprise for their father, August A. Busch, Sr., presenting him with a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to harken back to the days of traditional beer wagon deliveries. Today, the Clydesdales continue this legacy, traveling to communities across the nation each year to celebrate milestones and share their history with new generations.

The last time the Clydesdales were in Nashville was this past summer as part of Budweiser’s nationwide tour to celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.

