I.T. Systems Coordinator Ronald Head Recognized With STARS Award for Saving Co-Worker’s Life

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett recognized Information Technology Systems Coordinator Ronald Head before the Nov. 17 regular City Council meeting. Head was honored for quickly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow employee who was choking.

Head’s training and response on October 20, 2022, is a reminder of the importance of knowing First Aid and how to perform the simple Heimlich technique to save a victim from choking to death.

The following description nominated Head for the STARS award:

“Ronald was quick to save a fellow co-worker’s life today [10-20-22] by performing the Heimlich maneuver during a choking incident. He dropped everything to respond when the call for help went out and was able to de-escalate the situation prior to paramedics arriving. He demonstrated the importance of everyone learning basic First Aid. Regardless of your role, you never know when you will need to save a life.”

Ronald Head began his employment with the City of Murfreesboro on May 24, 2022.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” They are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who going above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Ronald Head for being named as a STARS Award recipient for exemplary service.