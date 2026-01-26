I-65 N at I-440 is Shutdown Due to Accident

January 26, 2026 – 11 AM. The Metro Nashville Police Department shared on X about a shutdown on I-65 North.

Stating, “I-65 N at I-440 is presently shut down due to this situation. Roads, particularly in neighborhoods, are icy and hazardous. A number of traffic lights are out. Treat those intersections as 4-way stops.”

At this time, there is no update on if I-65 is cleared for traffic.

