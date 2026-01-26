Monday, January 26, 2026
No menu items!
Home Local Living I-65 N at I-440 is Shutdown Due to Accident

I-65 N at I-440 is Shutdown Due to Accident

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
3
photo from Metro Nashville Police

January 26, 2026 – 11 AM. The Metro Nashville Police Department shared on X about a shutdown on I-65 North.

Stating, “I-65 N at I-440 is presently shut down due to this situation. Roads, particularly in neighborhoods, are icy and hazardous. A number of traffic lights are out. Treat those intersections as 4-way stops.”

At this time, there is no update on if I-65 is cleared for traffic.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



Previous articleNES Power Outages Update for Jan. 26, 2026
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×