I-24 Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Wreck Causes Delays

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles closed Interstate 24 toward Chattanooga on Monday between the Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road exits. The wreck brought traffic to a standstill, forcing drivers onto alternate routes.

Motorists were urged to take U.S. Highway 41 South (Murfreesboro Road) to bypass the closure, with options to rejoin I-24 at Interstate 840 or Medical Center Parkway. Law enforcement directed traffic through the area, but lengthy delays persisted into the afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Rutherford County EMS treated patients at the scene, while Sheriff’s deputies and Smyrna Police worked to manage the heavy flow of detoured traffic.

Authorities asked drivers to remain patient and cautious as crews cleared the roadway and ensured the safety of everyone involved.

