I-24 Choice Lanes Public Hearings to Begin Tuesday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct three (3) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Public Hearings to discuss the approved Environmental Assessment and Recommended Preferred Alternative for the proposed widening of Interstate 24 to accommodate the addition of price-managed lanes between I-40 and I-840 in Davidson and Rutherford counties, Tennessee.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. CST

Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN 27167

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. CST

Coleman Park Community Center

384 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. CST:

Coleman Park Community Center

384 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211

Each hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The schedule includes a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m., a session for verbal questions and answers and opportunities to submit comments. Attendees wishing to ask questions or make verbal comments are encouraged to sign up on designated forms at the Public Hearing.

The public will have until March 26, 2026, to submit comments. The Environmental Assessment is available now on the project website. Anyone unable to attend is encouraged to view the Public Hearing materials and submit their comments on the project website: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-24-choice-lanes-.html beginning March 3.

Comments on the I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes EA will be received through March 26, 2026. They can be submitted via the project website, emailed to [email protected], recorded via the Project Hotline at (615) 451-8039 or mailed to:

I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes Project Comments Tennessee Department of Transportation

William R. Snodgrass – Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L Parks Ave., 24th Floor

Nashville, TN 37243-0332

Hard copies of the Environmental Assessment are also available for public review until March 26, 2026, at the locations listed below.

Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate in the hearing, may contact TDOT ADA Coordinator Shanna Chevalier no less than 10 days prior to the date of the hearing at [email protected] or by phone at (615) 741-0465, TTY Relay (877) 831-0298.

TDOT Headquarters located at the William R. Snodgrass – Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Ave., 24th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee

TDOT Region 3 Office located at 6601 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County located at 1 Public Square, Nashville, Tennessee

The Greater Nashville Regional Council located at 44 Vantage Way, Suite 450, Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Public Library – Pruitt Branch located at 117 Charles E. Davis Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Public Library – Thompson Lane Branch located at 308 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN

La Vergne Public Library located at 5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee

La Vergne City Hall located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee

Smyrna Public Library located at 400 Enon Springs Road West, Smyrna, Tennessee

Smyrna Town Hall located at 315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, Tennessee

Linebaugh Public Library located at 105 West Vine Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

