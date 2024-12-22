Hwy 55 Burger Restaurant Closes in Murfreesboro After Brief Run

Burger joint Hwy 55 closed its Murfreesboro location, reports Murfreesboro Pulse.

With an open date of September 2024, the retro-themed diner served locals for just a few months. There was no update on social media about the location closing, but Google shows the restaurant to be permanently closed.

Fox 17 reported that the Murfreesboro location had issues with labor complaints after teenage workers were asked to clock out during slow times but were not allowed to leave the restaurant. Fox 17 reported that the Tennessee Department of Labor confirmed that HWY 55 did not violate any labor laws in this situation.

Hwy 55 was located at 5131 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro.

