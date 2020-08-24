Husband and Wife Escape House Fire Unharmed

A man and his wife were able to safely get out of their burning home after a fire in their garage quickly spread Friday, Aug. 21.

There were no reported injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fire may have started in the garage and quickly spread to a second story bonus room and attic around 10:21 a.m. Friday. The homeowners were able to flee the home, located on Calumet Trace in the Indian Hills Subdivision.

Crew members aboard Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Ladder 1 were first on scene and spotted smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire in the garage and the attic. The home sustained major fire, smoke and water damage. Fire crews with Ladder 2, Rescue 1, Engines 3 and 9, Safety 1, and Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2 also responded and assisted with the fire.

While crews were extinguishing the fire, other firefighters were able to bring out several family photos.

Middle Tennessee Electric Department workers shut off electricity to the home, which is inhabitable.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s office.