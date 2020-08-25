Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall this week in Texas/Louisiana and may bring severe weather to the middle Tennessee area.

NWS reports that middle Tennessee may see 2 to 4 inches of rain Friday and Friday night and there is a small window for an isolated tornado Friday evening.

“Nothing to get worked up over at this point as the forecast track is bound to change a little between now and then, but something to keep an eye on through the week,” NWS posted on Facebook.

An update on Hurricane Laura from the National Hurricane Center: