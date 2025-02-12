Hunters Lane HS Senior Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In Glovebox

February 11, 2025 – A 12th grade student at Hunters Lane High School was arrested this afternoon for carrying a weapon on school property after school administrators located a loaded handgun and five magazines in the glovebox of his car.

Administrators searched the Infiniti G35 brought to school today by Christopher Hayes, 18, after a vehicle matching that description was seen attempting to break into vehicles last week at an after-school basketball game.

Hayes was taken into custody by school resource officers. His bond was set by a judicial commissioner at $1,500.

Source: MNPD

