Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Beloved Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

Hunt Brothers® Pizza, the leading branded pizza program in the convenience store industry, announced the return of its popular Buffalo Chicken Pizza starting January 19, 2026. This limited time offering has been a customer favorite for 17 years and drives foot traffic and profits for thousands of convenience store partners through made-to-order and grab-and-go sales.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Returns After 17 Years of Success

“For 17 years, our Buffalo Chicken Pizza has been one of those special Limited Time Offers that consumers look forward to all year long,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “It brings back memories for longtime fans and creates new moments for first-timers. We’re excited to bring this nostalgic favorite back to stores and continue a tradition that has become part of the Hunt Brothers Pizza story.”

What Makes Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza Special

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust topped with a blend of ranch dressing and buffalo wing sauce. The pizza includes 100% natural part-skim Mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses along with diced chicken. The signature Just Rite Spice™ seasoning provides the finishing touch that Hunt Brothers Pizza customers expect.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Availability and Ordering

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza is available starting Monday, January 19, 2026, while supplies last at participating locations. Customers can purchase a whole 12-inch pizza or a Hunk A Pizza® (one-quarter of a 12-inch pizza).

To find a Hunt Brothers Pizza location, visit https://www.huntbrotherspizza.com or download the mobile app. Follow Hunt Brothers Pizza on https://www.facebook.com/HuntBrothersPizza, https://twitter.com/HuntBrosPizza, and https://www.instagram.com/huntbrotherspizza for company news and promotions.

Source: Restaurant News

