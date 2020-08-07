Hungry Bear Cheesesteaks and Wings sits just off of Middle Tennessee Blvd behind the Shell Station near the corner of Greenland Drive. It has a definite college hang-out vibe with minimalistic Philadelphia themed decor and typical fast food tables and benches. Where they put their investment was into the food. Their goal is to give their customers a lot of ribeye beef for their money in a direct from the City of Brotherly Love Hoagie bun made by Amorosa Bakery.

“Ribeye steak is more expensive than other cuts, but it makes a difference between a real Philly Cheesesteak and an imitation,” said co-owner Vince Lannit. “If you are not going to do it right, don’t do it.”

The brainchild of partners Lannit and Curtis Beckman, Hungry Bear offers a simple menu of each partner’s specialty. For Philly born and raised Lannit, it is the cheesesteaks. For the Florida raised Beckman, it is the wings. Beckman has owned several Wing Stops.

1 of 3

*photos from Hungry Bear Facebook Page

According to Lannit, it is important for the sandwich to fall apart. That is the mark of a good cheesesteak.

“Everywhere I have lived I’ve looked for a good cheesesteak sandwich,” said Lannit. “I haven’t found one around here so I decided to bring them here. We were initially going to open in Nashville, but when we found this place we jumped on it because it is so close to the university.”

The Classic is their top seller, followed by the Pepper Steak, then the Deluxe. The Delux has onions, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo along with the beef and cheese – preferably Cheese Whiz. They also make a pizza version with tomato sauce and pepperoni.

For those preferring a non-traditional version, they have created The Southern with barbecue sauce, The Spicy with Cajun Ranch, a chicken BLT, and a Teriyaki. Any of the sandwiches can be made with a choice of beef, chicken or veggie “meat.” Sides include regular fries, cheese fries, and loaded fries.

If wings are your thing, they offer packs of 10, 20 or 50 pieces. Sauce options include mild, buffalo, garlic buffalo, lemon pepper, mango habanero, teriyaki, and Cajun rub. They make their own garlic buffalo and mango habanero in house.

Hopefully MTSU football will be happening this year, as Hungry Bear will be the perfect place to pick up food for a tailgate party before the game. They have party packs with various wing and sandwich combinations. All you need to add is the beer!

One thing is for sure, grab lots of napkins before you take a bite. The hearty sandwich is packed with meat and veggies, then smothered in Cheese Whiz. The Hoagie is perfect, crunchy on the outside and soft inside, while the meat is flavorful. Only opened a few weeks, response has been good.

“The main thing is that they are authentic Philly Cheesesteaks,” said Lannit. “If they weren’t, my family wouldn’t let me come back home to visit.”

Hungry Bear Cheesesteaks and Wings

2830 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 763-1010

Website: hungrybear615.com

Hours: Every Day, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.