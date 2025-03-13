Humble Baron to Celebrate Second Anniversary with Special Events

Humble Baron is celebrating its second anniversary.

Located at the Nearest Green Distillery—home of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey—in Shelbyville, TN, Humble Baron is a premiere destination for immersive hospitality, with world-class live music, expertly crafted cocktails, and elevated Southern cuisine.

Elevating the celebration for their second anniversary, Humble Baron is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend from March 20-23. The festivities will feature GRAMMY Award-winning talent on their iconic indoor-outdoor stage—crafted by the visionary engineer behind Prince’s Paisley Park—alongside an exclusive celebrity chef’s dinner and much more. Below is a snapshot of the weekend’s highlights, with the full media alert available here.

Thursday, March 20 – Singer-Songwriter Round & Line Dancing

Kick off the celebration with an intimate evening of storytelling through song, hosted by Billboard-charting country artist Lucas Hoge. Joining him on stage are Rebecca Lynn Howard, Nate Kenyon, and Phil Barton, delivering powerful performances that showcase the heart of country music.

The night wraps up with an interactive line dancing session led by Justin Lee, bringing energy and fun for all.

Indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner curated by celebrity chefs Kevin Des Chenes, Adam Richman, and Bruce Kalman, hosted by Humble Baron’s Executive Chef Jay Craddick.

The evening continues with a soulful R&B performance by GRAMMY-nominated group After 7, with special guest Raquel Jackson.

Celebrate with an electrifying outdoor DJ Day Party featuring C-Wiz & Darryl Jaye, where music, cocktails, and good vibes set the tone.

Enjoy an all-day buffet of Southern-inspired dishes before the energy shifts to an evening concert. American Idol finalist Dre Scott and The Humble Baron Band will take the stage for a high-energy performance to keep the party going.

Close out the weekend with an unforgettable Gospel Brunch featuring a live performance from GRAMMY-winning gospel legend Bebe Winans.

Savor a gourmet brunch buffet with carving stations, a made-to-order omelet bar, and a decadent waffle station.

Tickets are now available via SevenRooms.

