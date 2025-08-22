Human West Nile Virus Case Confirmed in Nashville

The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) confirms the first human case of West Nile Virus of 2025, a virus carried by infected mosquitos. The case has no history of travel and resides in the South Nashville area. The case coincides with a rise in West Nile Virus activity in mosquitoes across Nashville. The MPHD Pest Management Team traps and tests mosquitoes throughout the season at sites across the county, informing nearby residents when mosquitoes caught in MPHD traps test positive for West Nile Virus.

MPHD recommends residents take steps to reduce the presence of mosquitoes in their yards and homes. Mosquitos often seek out standing water to lay eggs. Reducing or eliminating standing water in places like bird baths, tires, backyard toys and other places can help reduce the mosquito population near your home. Trimming overgrown vegetation can also help limit the mosquito population. Reducing the mosquito population helps reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus, improving safety for the entire community.

In addition to taking steps to reduce the mosquito population, health officials also recommend taking personal protective measures to help prevent mosquito bites, including:

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Wearing a mosquito repellent approved for use by the CDC, including products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wearing shoes, socks, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Making sure windows and doors have screens in good repair.

In 2025, MPHD’s Pest Management Team has detected the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes trapped at 27 different sites across Nashville. Nearby residents are informed of the detection, receiving notifications delivered directly to their homes. MPHD’s Pest Management Team also administers larvicide to ponds and water in the area near a positive result, killing off mosquito larva and reducing future mosquito populations.

According to the CDC, most people who become infected by West Nile Virus develop no symptoms. Those who develop mild illness often show flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea. The CDC states that symptoms typically start two to six days after the bite of an infected mosquito, and recommends reaching out to your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms. Severe illness can affect the central nervous symptom or result in hospitalization or death.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email