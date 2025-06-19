Hulu Perks To Drop Throughout The Summer

Disney+ announced today the launch of its new, always-on Perks program, offering fans rewards ranging from access to one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes to everyday savings and special discounts. The program launches today in the U.S., expanding the streamer’s current offerings into an always-on program, with additional international rollouts to follow later this year.

At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to:

A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8*

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025*

A 6-month free DashPass membership** from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

UNLOCK HULU PERKS THIS SUMMER

Beginning June 2, Hulu will debut its first-ever suite of offerings, complementing the Disney+ Perks program and unlocking even more benefits for Hulu and bundle subscribers. Throughout the summer, new Hulu Perks will drop weekly including:

Chances to win tickets to Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and passes to Comic-Con® in San Diego*

Sweepstakes to win items from and inspired by Hulu favorites like “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “A Complete Unknown,” and “Only Murders in the Building”*

Exclusive perks from partners like Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG Electronics

“Our fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and Perks are our way of thanking them for subscribing to Disney+,” said Samantha Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Disney+. “Whether it’s access to in-demand experiences that only Disney can offer or everyday savings and special discounts from top brands, we’re building two complimentary programs that are all about celebrating our viewers.”

More than a year ago, Disney+ pioneered the first subscriber Perks program in streaming, and now, joined by Hulu, both platforms are setting a new standard for how streamers reward their audiences, adding ongoing value and delight to the Disney streaming experience.

And this is just the beginning. New Perks will drop regularly, giving fans more reasons to check in, discover something new, and engage with the stories they love. Visit disneyplus.com/perks for additional information and stay tuned to @hulu on social.

Disney+ Perks requires an active Disney+ subscription and enrollment in the program; terms apply. See https://perks.disneyplus.com/en_us/offer-terms for offer terms. *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Visit disneyplus.com/perks and hulu.com/perks for the Official Rules for each sweepstakes, including details on how and when to enter, free alternative methods of entry, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions, limitations, and Sponsor details. Void where prohibited. **New to DashPass only. Terms apply.

