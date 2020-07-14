It should come as no surprise to any streaming TV viewer that adult animation reigns supreme. In fact, nearly 40% of Hulu viewers faithfully devour adult cartoons every month. Die-hard fans of the popular genre have waited long enough to weigh in on their favorites!

Hulu is celebrating the animation lover in all of us by hosting the HAHA Awards (Hilarious Animated Hulu Awards) – the first ever all-animated awards honoring the year’s best in adult animated TV shows and iconic characters now streaming on Hulu. The ten categories recognize sophisticated pets, epic battles, the best hangover performance and more. Because sometimes a happy hour escape to Springfield’s Moe’s Tavern or The Drunken Clam is exactly what you need.

“As the streaming TV leader in adult animation content, we’re particularly proud of the diversity of voices, shows and storytelling displayed by the first ever HAHA Award nominees,” said Ryan Crosby, VP, Hulu Marketing. “Frame by frame, adult animation captures the most iconic characters, funniest catch phrases and real life storylines, so we wanted to recognize some of the industry’s very best in a way that only Hulu could.”

The forty hilarious nominees were announced today with Hulu favorites Bob’s Burgers, Archer, Bless the Harts, Duncanville and Solar Opposites leading the nominations with four apiece – including recognition in top categories like “Best New Show” and “Breakout Star of the Year.”

Hulu subscribers and non-subscribers can cast votes for their favorites in all categories on the official awards website or via social poll on Hulu’s Twitter channel through Sunday, July 19. The complete list of the 2020 HAHA Award nominees is listed below. All winners will be announced on Thursday, July 23.

With shows like Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites and many others – Hulu has built the largest streaming TV library of adult animation content. Earlier this year, Hulu also launched two original adult animation shows with the premieres of Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords. Solar Opposites quickly emerged as the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere to date.

Best New Show

Duncanville

Solar Opposites

Crossing Swords

Bless the Harts

Best Fart Performance

Cleveland (The Cleveland Show)

Peter (Family Guy)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

King (Crossing Swords)

Best Hangover Performance

Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)

Archer (Archer)

Francine (American Dad!)

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Best Dance Performance

Homer (The Simpsons)

Bobby (King of the Hill)

Jimmy Jr. (Bob’s Burgers)

Jack & Annie (Duncanville)

Most Epic Battle Scene

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Pam (Archer)

Stan (American Dad!)

Peter (Family Guy)

Best Talking Pet

Pupa (Solar Opposites)

Klaus (American Dad!)

Malloy (Brickleberry)

Snowball (Rick and Morty)

Most Awkward Moment

Korvo (Solar Opposites)

Stranger (Cake)

Kimberly (Duncanville)

Wayne (Bless the Harts)

Most Insulting Insult

Louise (Bob’s Burgers)

Malory (Archer)

Cleveland Brown Jr. (The Cleveland Show)

Hank (King of the Hill)

Best Catchphrase

Quagmire (Family Guy)

Bender (Futurama)

Louise (Bless the Harts)

Archer (Archer)

Breakout Star of the Year