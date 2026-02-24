How to Win Tickets to a Private Blake Shelton Concert

Blake Shelton is set to play a private concert at Ole Red Nashville on April 29. Fans can enter to win tickets by visiting any Ole Red location nationwide between March 1 and March 31, including:

Ole Red Nashville: 300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Ole Red Nashville Airport: 1 Terminal Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

Ole Red Gatlinburg: 511 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Ole Red Las Vegas: 3627 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Ole Red Orlando: 8417 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Ole Red Tishomingo: 214 W Main St, Tishomingo, OK 73460

To enter the Spring Blake Sweepstakes, guests can scan the QR code located at their table during their visit. Ole Red encourages fans to visit as often as they would like, as multiple visits equal multiple entries and better chances of winning tickets. Winners of the Spring Blake Sweepstakes will be notified by April 17.

Leading up to the private concert, fans can get into the Spring Blake spirit by purchasing the newly designed Spring Blake Roadside Tees, available in-store and online at shop.Opry.com.

For more information on the Spring Blake Sweepstakes please visit www.olered.com/spring-blake-2026.

