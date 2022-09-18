Sunday, September 18, 2022
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville

By Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of HGTV

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million.

The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by local builder Mitchell Builders Group with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Flynn added so many nods to Nashville within the home from the neon signs that remind you of Broadway to the string lights on the patio that mimic the look of Printers Alley and lots of local artists. Karen Musgraves, mother of Kacey Musgraves has several painting throughout the home along with furniture maker Adam Keafer who designed a table with accent wood from a bench which was once at The Ryman.

The approximately 2,500-square-foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from downtown. The front door leads to an eat-in dining room and a den area with design inspired by country music greats. Beyond the dining room is a state-of-the-art kitchen with an expansive island and banquette seating area for eating. Off the kitchen sits the living room with sleek, minimalist design, leading to the backyard deck ideal for entertaining. Upstairs sits the three bedrooms, including a balcony off of the main bedroom. The two-story finished garage is home to a jam studio and lounge space.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Williamson Source (@williamsonsource)

The official entry period for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Special on Thursday, October 7,2022 at 7 p.m. ETon HGTV as well as on discovery+ and HGTV GO beginning Friday, October 8, 2022.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
