How to Safely Use Propane Heaters During Middle Tennessee Winter Storm

During this weekend’s winter weather event, Tennesseans may lose power. In search of a way to keep warm, propane gas heaters are often sought as a source of heat.

When used properly and in line with manufacturer instructions, indoor propane heaters are considered very safe. Experts stress that choosing the right heater for the space is the first step. Homeowners should select a unit appropriately sized for the room and ensure it carries the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) label. Reading and following all manufacturer instructions before use is critical.

Modern indoor propane heaters should be equipped with built-in safety features, including a low-oxygen sensor, overheat protection, an automatic shutoff if the unit tips over, and a high-temperature-coated safety guard on the front. The heater should always be placed on a non-combustible surface, positioned away from walkways, and kept well clear of combustible materials such as furniture, curtains, doors, bedding, and towels. For wall-mounted heaters, the wall material itself should also be non-combustible.

Residents are urged never to place items on top of an indoor propane heater and to install carbon monoxide detectors in the home or in the room where the heater is used. Heaters should never be left unattended and should always be turned off before leaving the area or going to bed.

Flame color can also signal a problem. If a propane heater produces a yellow or orange flame instead of a blue one, it should be turned off immediately, as this indicates improper gas burning. A propane professional should be contacted to diagnose and repair the issue.

Routine maintenance is another key safety step. Dust on the exterior or grills can be gently removed using a vacuum hose as needed, and vented propane indoor heaters should be inspected annually. Aerosol products such as air fresheners, deodorants, cleaners, or hair spray should never be used near a propane heater or any heat source.

Safety officials also warn against using propane heaters to dry clothes and stress the importance of keeping children and pets away from the unit at all times. Pathways to exits should remain clear while the heater is in use to ensure a safe escape in an emergency.

For more detailed guidance and safety information, homeowners can also visit the propane safety resource at the Propane Tennessee website here.

