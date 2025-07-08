How to Help Families Impacted by Texas Floods

In the aftermath of devastating floods along the Guadalupe River, dozens of adults and children have lost their lives, leaving countless survivors to grapple with how to start over. As residents of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, Comfort and surrounding areas face the long road to recovery, people across Texas and the nation are stepping up, eager to help.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has established the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to collect monetary donations. Funds will be directed to trusted local nonprofits actively involved in rescue, relief, and rebuilding efforts throughout the impacted communities.

Additional ways to support include:

Local leaders and relief agencies stress that both financial donations and organized volunteer efforts are critical to helping communities rebuild after this tragedy.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email