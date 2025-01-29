How to Get Tickets to Dolly: An Original Musical

On Tuesday, January 28, Dolly Parton announced from Belmont’s The Fisher Center that her musical- “Dolly: An Original Musical” will debut in Nashville at The Fisher Center before heading to Broadway in 2026.

The musical will have a four-week engagement at Belmont’s The Fisher Center from July 18th until August 17th.

Tickets are on sale now for Dolly: An Original Musical, with prices starting at just $40 at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255.

Parton said, “I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years. So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center.”

This will mark the first time the Fisher Center will host the world premiere of a new musical featuring a cast and creative team of professional artists.

Casting for the musical is underway, and the announcement of who will be in the musical will be shared later. We can tell you there will be three different Dollys in the show, depicting her from a young girl until now. Also, Dolly shared that there will be original music never heard before in the show. And just like her appearances, you can expect to see the same detail in the show’s costumes.

Additionally, Parton, Dolly: An Original Musical, CTK Enterprises, and Belmont University announced the launch of the Dolly U, an immersive educational experience that will begin with a focus on the creation of the musical’s world premiere. The initial Dolly U allows students opportunities to participate in aspects of the production, working alongside the musical’s professional cast, creative, and producing teams, as it is developed and premieres at the Fisher Center this summer. In addition, new project-based courses are being offered during the spring semester in subjects such as marketing, brand partnerships, and merchandising, providing students with hands-on opportunities with the musical while receiving course credit.

