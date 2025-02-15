How to Get Discounted Tickets to Dude Perfect at Bridgestone Arena

Dude Perfect announced their first-ever live tour. Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will take their ultimate variety show across the U.S. this summer, stopping at Bridgestone Arena on August 3rd.

The five best friends from Frisco, Texas have over 70 million social media followers and will be giving fans a look into the fun world of Dude Perfect, highlighting—live and in person—fan favorites such as Overtime, Stereotypes, Battles and stunts. Some lucky fans will even have the chance to participate with the dudes in their crazy antics.

Until February 17th, use the code LOVE to get 25% off select tickets to the Dude Perfect Hero World Tour. Find tickets here.

