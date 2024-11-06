How to Follow 2024 Election Results

From presidential and congressional races to state and local contests, there are a lot of races to follow from the November 5th Election Day and some of the results won’t be available immediately. Below are various ways voters can track results and find official election information for federal elections, as well, as locations in their county.
Federal Elections
Donald Trump and JD Vance won the state of Tennessee in the Presidential Race and Marsha Blackburn won re-election for the Tennessee Senate seat.
You can view election maps and follow along as votes are finalized in each state in the Presidential, Senate and House races.
Election Map Options:
How did Tennesseans vote?
On the Tennessee Secretary of State website, you can view election results, as well as, a breakdown of each county to see how each county voted in the 2024 federal elections. Click here to access the TN Secretary of State site.
U.S. House of Representatives Results
Below, are the results for the U.S. House of Representatives election in our coverage area. Results are from the TN Secretary of State site, as of 10pm on November 5. Click here for a county breakdown on these results and to see U.S. House of Representatives results from other districts.
United States House of Representatives District 4
Scott DesJarlais (R)218,088
Victoria Isabel Broderick (D)83,538
Keith Nolan (I)5,568Earnest Ensley (I)4,667
United States House of Representatives District 5
Andy Ogles (R)198,428
Maryam Abolfazli (D)135,382
Jim Larkin (I)7,208
Bob Titley (I)2,891
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi (I)2,372
United States House of Representatives District 6
John Rose (R)201,251
Lore Bergman (D)94,117
United States House of Representatives District 7
Mark E. Green (R)171,079
Megan Barry (D)109,133
Shaun Greene (I)6,658
For Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representative Results, click here.
For election information for a specific county, click on the links below:
- Cheatham County Election Information
- Davidson County Election Commission
- Dickson County Election Commission
- Maury County Election Commission
- Robertson County Election Information
- Rutherford County Election Commission
- Sumner County Election Commission
- Williamson County Election Commission
- Wilson County Election Commission
- Cannon County Election Commission
