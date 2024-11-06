How to Follow 2024 Election Results

From presidential and congressional races to state and local contests, there are a lot of races to follow from the November 5th Election Day and some of the results won’t be available immediately. Below are various ways voters can track results and find official election information for federal elections, as well, as locations in their county.

Federal Elections

Donald Trump and JD Vance won the state of Tennessee in the Presidential Race and Marsha Blackburn won re-election for the Tennessee Senate seat.

You can view election maps and follow along as votes are finalized in each state in the Presidential, Senate and House races.

Election Map Options:

How did Tennesseans vote?

On the Tennessee Secretary of State website, you can view election results, as well as, a breakdown of each county to see how each county voted in the 2024 federal elections. Click here to access the TN Secretary of State site.

U.S. House of Representatives Results

Below, are the results for the U.S. House of Representatives election in our coverage area. Results are from the TN Secretary of State site, as of 10pm on November 5. Click here for a county breakdown on these results and to see U.S. House of Representatives results from other districts.

United States House of Representatives District 4

Scott DesJarlais (R)218,088

Victoria Isabel Broderick (D)83,538

Keith Nolan (I)5,568Earnest Ensley (I)4,667

United States House of Representatives District 5

Andy Ogles (R)198,428

Maryam Abolfazli (D)135,382

Jim Larkin (I)7,208

Bob Titley (I)2,891

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi (I)2,372

United States House of Representatives District 6

John Rose (R)201,251

Lore Bergman (D)94,117

United States House of Representatives District 7

Mark E. Green (R)171,079

Megan Barry (D)109,133

Shaun Greene (I)6,658

For Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representative Results, click here.

For election information for a specific county, click on the links below:

