2 TIRES

Make sure your tires are in good condition, and if they aren’t, replace them. For tire ratings, you can log onto safercar.gov before purchasing new ones. If your tire treads are uneven, or if the tread is below 1/16” of an inch, it’s time for new tires. If your tires are just old, consider buying new ones. Regardless of their appearance, some manufacturers advise replacing tires every six years because their structural integrity degrades over time. Be sure that you check your spare tire too. You’ll find your tire identification number on the sidewall of your tire. It begins with the letters ‘DOT’ with the last four digits indicating the week and year the tire was manufactured. Check your owner’s manual for specific recommendations about your tires.

Check the air in your tires monthly, and always carry a tire pressure gauge with you so you can do this easily. The air pressure should be checked when the car has not been driven in three hours and the tires are not warm.

