How to Attend a Free Post Malone Concert in Nashville

Post Malone has been spending a lot of time in Nashville. On June 20th, he announced the name of his country album, F-1 Trillion, which will drop on August 16th. Just this week, he debuted at the Bluebird Cafe with Lainey Wilson. Malone also performed at CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium as a surprise guest on Thursday evening, and now he is offering fans a way to experience a free concert in Nashville.

The event, “A Night in Nashville,” is in collaboration with Bud Light and will take place on Tuesday, July 16th. You must enter to win a spot in the live event.

Starting now, country music fans can direct message Bud Light’s Instagram or Facebook page, “A Night In Nashville,” for information on how to enter to win tickets to one of the hottest summer shows through Bud Light’s Easy Wishes platform.

