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Home La Vergne House Fire Prompts Road Closures In La Vergne

House Fire Prompts Road Closures In La Vergne

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Photo: La Vergne Police Department﻿

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a La Vergne neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to La Vergne Police, a home in the area of Centennial Drive and Wortham Court was actively burning when crews arrived.

Officials say all residents were able to safely escape the home, along with their dog, and no injuries have been reported.

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As of 9am, traffic in the surrounding area is blocked and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the scene to allow emergency personnel to operate safely.

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