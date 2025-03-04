House Damaged After Fire Spreads From Burn Pile in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residential fire on Floyd Road on March 3, around 2 pm.

Eagleville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene to discover a large outbuilding with heavy fire as well as a large brush fire. Further investigation revealed that the fire had spread to an exterior wall of the residence as well.

Mutual aid resources from Williamson County, Unionville, and Chapel Hill assisted Rutherford County and Eagleville Fire crews to bring the fire under control.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to conduct a routine investigation. It was determined that the fire spread from a burn pile to adjacent properties and the primary residence.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that permits are currently required through the Tennessee Division of Forestry for ALL open burning activities. Open burns must be attended at all times and residents must be aware of changing weather conditions. Failure to do so could result in criminal penalties.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email