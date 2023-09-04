Hoss Loaded Burgers Releases New Menu Items for September

Hoss Burgers, your home for delicious juicy-lucy style, cheese-stuffed burgers and frozen custard treats has introduced new menu items for September 2023.

The Cordon Moo – They stuff the burger with mozzarella and top it with grilled ham, dijonnaise, crispy panko, and baby arugula.

The License to Dill -They stuff it full of creamy dill Havarti and top it with crispy, golden-fried pickles, and our made-from-scratch buttermilk ranch.

Fried Pickles – For a LIMITED TIME, get a basket of golden-fried pickles with a side of our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Gimme S’mores Concrete – September concrete of the month lets you enjoy all of the great s’more flavors while helping you cool off. We blend toasted marshmallow chocolate custard with marshmallow cream and crispy graham cracker pieces.

Focusing on high-quality ingredients, Hoss Burgers partnered with Porter Road Butcher to create a custom blend of ground beef from locally sourced and humanely raised cattle. Their juicy patties are crowned with delicious, bakery-fresh buns from Nashville’s own Charpier’s Bakery

Hoss Burgers is located at 515 Burkitt Commons Avenue in Nolensville, TN 37135