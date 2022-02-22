Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors will serve up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! More than just a Food Festival, the event will also feature an amazing selection of Craft Beers, wines and ciders to sample. You’ll get:

Over 30 Kinds of Mac and Cheese to sample from top chefs and food vendors

Great wines and ciders to sample

Live Bands and Entertainment

Get to Vote for Nashville’s Best Mac and Cheese!

This event is expected to sell out fast, so get your tickets and get ready to taste the most fantastic thing ever created on this Great Earth. Purchase tickets here.

Cheesy, Gooey, Over-the-top Macaroni presentations…As Ben Franklin once said “Macaroni is what makes this Nation Great!” – well, we’re not sure about the quote – but do you really want to miss this??

You Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol and must bring a valid ID – Children 12 years old and under get Free Admission.

Date and time

Sat, June 4, 2022

11:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Location