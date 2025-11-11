Honoring Veterans Day with Freddy’s

Like National Military Appreciation Month in May, Veterans Day is also especially important to the Freddy’s family. In fact, our namesake, Freddy Simon, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor. His commitment to serving his country and his family values serve as the foundation of Freddy’s and a continued source of inspiration. Keep reading to learn more about how the Freddy’s near you will be expressing appreciation to veterans and active military personnel this Veterans Day and can help you do so as well!

How Freddy’s Honors Veterans Day

Throughout the year as well as during the designated months and dates dedicated to this purpose, there are many ways to honor, thank and show support for current members of the military and veterans, as discussed at the Wounded Warrior Project®. This Veterans Day, Freddy’s will again be extending just a small token of our deep appreciation for all veterans and active military personnel. Whether they reside near one of our newly opened locations in the Spokane area or closer to our very first restaurant in Wichita, we invite these individuals to visit their local Freddy’s on Veterans Day for a FREE Freddy’s Combo meal card. Please note that no other purchase is needed to receive this card. Additionally, these cards can be used on Veterans Day or redeemed on a different day through December 31, 2025. We hope to see many veterans and service members on November 11 and encourage people to share this special offer with the eligible individuals in their own lives.

In addition to treating veterans and other service members to a meal, another way to express appreciation is by donating to an organization focused on supporting active-duty personnel, veterans and/or their families. Therefore, along with our special Combo Meal card offer, we are partnering once again with Folds of Honor and hosting another Round Up event, as we did during National Military Appreciation Month. Earlier this year, our round-up campaign raised over $381,000 due to our guests’ generosity, as shared at PR Newswire. During the month of November, we look forward to continuing to support this nonprofit and its mission to provide scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members and first responders.

Ways that Freddy’s Can Help You Show Your Appreciation

At Freddy’s, we not only want to show our own gratitude but also bring awareness to important dates and months that honor service members and veterans. We can also help make it easier for you to express your appreciation or recognize these individuals this year. Learn more below!

Give your own gift card.

Providing a delicious meal is a thoughtful expression of gratitude and care. While we may be offering a FREE Freddy’s Combo meal card to veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day, you can give a similar gift by purchasing a Freddy’s Gift Card for this occasion or at any other time of the year!

Cater a special event.

On Veterans Day or another day of your choice, consider hosting an appreciation event at your organization or business or in your community. Freddy’s now offers catering services with options for pickup or delivery. Our catering menu includes comfort classics like burger bars and chicken tender trays, as well as a Create Your Own Sundae Bar and individual bagged lunches. Contact us today, so we can assist you in planning the food for your next active military or veteran appreciation event.

Join us in honoring and expressing appreciation to veterans and military service members this year and every year. Whether you participate in our round-up campaign this November or otherwise make your own plans to share your gratitude, thank you for taking the time to engage in this meaningful day and other important holidays, events and observances this year.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email