Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles Due to Mirror Malfunction

More than 330,000 Honda vehicles have been recalled due to mirror malfunctions.

Vehicles that are in this recall are as follows:

2020-2022 Odyssey

2020-2022 Passport

2020-2021 Pilot

2020-2021 Ridgeline

According to Associated Press, the heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

The vehicles do not comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Honda dealers will be able to provide side-view mirrors replacements on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8.

If vehicle owners have questions, they may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.