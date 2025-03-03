Homeless Camp Catches Fire Near Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a homeless camp near the CSX rail tracks and Medical Center Parkway. Crews faced challenges accessing the scene due to its location, along with hazardous conditions from large amounts of trash and propane tanks in the fire.

Despite the obstacles, firefighters extinguished the blaze, and traffic on Medical Center Parkway was only briefly impacted.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at the moment and is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

