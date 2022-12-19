Home Winterizing Tips to Save You Money

In addition to these tips, MTE has a team of energy efficiency experts ready to help members manage their electric use. To take advantage of this free service, visit mte.com/HomeEnergyCheckups for more information about our energy service coordinators or call 877-777-9020 to speak to a trusted energy advisor. For additional energy tips and resources, visit mte.com/EnergyTips.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, Wilson, and Davidson counties.

