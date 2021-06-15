Data for the month of May showed 4,063 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure indicates a 24 percent increase from the 3,267 closings reported for the same period last year.

“This type of increase shows how quickly our area’s home inventory is going under contract and closing. Buyers must remember, there are great homes out there,” said Brian Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “You can’t sit on the sidelines as prices and interest rates rise, but you have to make quicker decisions than prior markets.”

A comparison of sales by category for May is:

2020 2021 CLOSINGS 3,267 4,063 Residential 2,759 3,214 Condominium 325 586 Multi-Family 16 32 Farms/Land/Lots 167 231

There were 3,778 sales pending at the end of May, compared to 4,085 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 35 days.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $400,000 and for a condominium, it was $277,900. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $329,900 and $225,000 respectively.

Inventory at the end of May was 4,308, down from 10,001 in May 2020.

The current inventory of properties by category, compared to last year, is:

2020 2021 INVENTORY 10,001 4,308 Residential 7,086 2,557 Condominium 1,001 601 Multi-Family 48 64 Farms/Land/Lots 1,866 1,086

“The lack of inventory is staggering. Realtors are doing everything we can to bring fresh properties to the marketplace. I encourage every homeowner to reach out to their Realtor to see what their home could potentially sell for. We rarely see prime selling windows like this one,” added Copeland.

June marks National Homeownership Month, which recognizes the value of homeownership to individuals, families, communities and the nation’s economy. Realtors are on a mission to protect homeownership rights for all consumers, That’s Who We “R,” Realtors.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.