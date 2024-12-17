Home for the Holidays is Cozier with Timeless Pieces from England Furniture – Available at DT McCalls & Sons

The holidays are a time for togetherness, where every moment at home becomes a cherished memory. Whether you’re hosting festive dinners, decorating the tree, or simply enjoying a quiet evening by the fire, the right furniture can set the stage for a season full of warmth and joy.

England Furniture, one of DT McCalls & Sons’ top brands, offers stylish and cozy pieces that help you create the perfect backdrop for holiday gatherings. With their customizable options and enduring craftsmanship, England Furniture transforms your living spaces into a haven of comfort and beauty.

A Warm Welcome for Holiday Gatherings

With England Furniture, you can create a space that beckons your loved ones to relax and stay a while. Known for their quality craftsmanship and customizable designs, England Furniture offers pieces that make your living spaces functional and stunningly cozy. Whether you’re hosting family game nights or enjoying quiet evenings by the fire, their sofas, sectionals, and chairs provide the comfort and style you deserve this season.

Customizable Comfort, Made to Match Your Style

Every home tells its own story, and England Furniture helps you express yours. Choose from a vast selection of fabrics, colors, and configurations to create furniture that reflects your personality and suits your holiday décor. England Furniture offers options to fit your vision, whether you prefer a classic look with deep reds and greens or a modern twist with neutral tones and textured accents. When your home feels uniquely yours, the holidays become even more special.

Durability You Can Count On for Years to Come

Holidays can be bustling, from kids unwrapping presents to guests spilling cider during a hearty toast. Thanks to its reputation for high-quality construction and enduring materials, England Furniture is built to withstand the excitement. Investing in durable, American-made furniture ensures your home is ready for this holiday season and countless celebrations to come. With England Furniture, you’ll enjoy pieces that stay beautiful through it all.

Celebrate the Season with Delightful Finds at DT McCalls & Sons

This holiday season, make your home the heart of every celebration with the timeless beauty and unbeatable comfort of England Furniture. Available at DT McCalls & Sons, these customizable, durable pieces are the perfect foundation for your warm and inviting holiday traditions. Visit a DT McCalls location or browse online to find the England Furniture collection that transforms your house into the coziest home for the holidays.

DT McCalls & Sons is Your Premiere Destination for Top Quality Appliances and Furniture in Middle Tennessee

For over 100 years, DT McCalls & Sons has proudly served Middle Tennessee with a personalized shopping experience that larger retailers can’t match. Offering fair pricing, free delivery, and special financing options, DT McCalls is your go-to source for high-quality furniture and appliances. With a wide selection of Tennessee-made brands and top national names, they make supporting local and finding the perfect piece easy. Plus, their “service what we sell” promise ensures your purchases are backed by the care and expertise of their trusted team.

Visit your nearest DT McCalls location today or shop online to experience the exceptional service and selection that’s been a Middle Tennessee tradition for generations!

DT McCalls & Sons – Carthage

101 Water Street

Carthage, TN 37030

Phone: (615) 735-0165

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Cookeville

1300 South Jefferson Street

Cookeville, TN 38506

Phone: (931) 526-1103

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Lafayette

1220 Scottsville Road

Lafayette, TN 37083

Phone: (615) 666-3709

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Lebanon

1029 West Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Phone: (615) 453-5767

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Franklin

232 Franklin Road

Franklin, TN 37064

Phone: (615) 794-8707

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – “Not So Perfect Store” in Carthage

113 Water Street

Carthage, TN 37030

Phone: (615) 735-0165

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

