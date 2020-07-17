The Home Depot and Lowe’s announced Friday that customers will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings while inside its stores.

The Home Depot

Face mask requirement is in effect Wednesday, July 22

Small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.

Currently, about 85 percent of Home Depot stores already require facial masks in compliance with local and state regulations, and all Home Depot associates are required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers and other locations.

The Home Depot will remind customers about the new requirement by posting signs at all store entrances and via audio announcements on store PA systems.

Social distancing captains and store associates will be available to provide masks to those shoppers who may not have one. For customers who prefer alternative options to shopping in stores, homedepot.com offers the convenience of curbside pickup and home delivery.

In addition to requiring masks, The Home Depot continues to promote social and physical distancing in stores through floor markings, signage, PA announcements and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances.

Lowes

Face mask requirement is in effect Monday, July 20

Company will offer free masks, while supplies last

All Lowe’s stores will have signage at the entrances requesting that customers wear face coverings.

Lowe’s supports social distancing and offer customers shopping options, including in-store pickup, curbside pickup and expanded product availability on Lowes.com, as well as a number of initiatives to encourage social distancing including overhead reminders, signage and social distance ambassadors.

Lowe’s will also continue to provide hand sanitizer at store locations.

Lowe’s has required associates to wear masks since May and many Lowe’s locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks.

Other Large Retailers Requiring Masks