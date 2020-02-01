Rutherford County Schools

A meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 A.M. in the Special Education Department at the Rutherford County Board of Education Central Office, 2240 Southpark Drive.

The purpose of this meeting is to involve representatives of home and private schools in our jurisdiction in timely and meaningful consultation regarding child find, proportionate share of funds, the ongoing consultation process, provision of special education and related services and how decisions made by the school system will be communicated to the home and private school representatives.

If you are planning to attend, please notify the Special Education Office at the Rutherford County Board of Education by calling 615-893-5812.