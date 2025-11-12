Holston House Announces Holiday Pop Up Series

This holiday season, Holston House, the boutique Art Deco hotel just steps from Broadway, invites guests to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a festive pop-up taking over Bar TENN and four weeks of holiday-centric programming. “Holston for the Holidays,” running December 10 through December 31, will embody the spirit of a classic Christmas celebration, with elegant red and green décor, timeless Christmas tunes, and festive cocktails that capture the joy of the holidays.

Adding to the merriment, Holston House is launching a brand new, four-part event series, “The Art of Hosting,” designed to inspire for any holiday entertaining needs. Inspired by the historic building’s original owners, John and Reba May Pritchett, who were known for hosting lavish parties and high teas in the 1930s, the hotel has planned four sessions this season that will offer creative lessons, expert guidance and practical tips to help participants elevate their seasonal gatherings. Tickets are available for $48.86 a person per class.

Classes include:

November 12: Charcuterie Making: Join TENN’s talented chefs for a hands-on culinary experience that’s as delicious as it is beautiful. Learn the art of crafting the ultimate charcuterie board that’s perfectly balanced in flavor and presentation. Offered in two sessions at 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

November 19: Calligraphy Class: Add a touch of timeless elegance to your holiday season! Led by Amanda Gainey of AmandaScripts, in this hands-on calligraphy class guests will learn to craft stunning table cards and invitations. Offered in two sessions at 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

December 3: Gift Wrapping Class: Join expert gift wrapper Cori Ryan, owner of Wrapping it Right, for a hands-on class where you’ll learn pro tips and creative techniques to make every package shine. Bring your already-bought gifts and wrap them on-site with all materials and supplies provided by the hotel. Offered in two sessions at 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

December 10: Holiday Cocktail Crafting: Join Holston House’s Beverage Manager Ryan Puck for an interactive mixology class where you’ll craft festive seasonal cocktails. Offered in two sessions at 5:30 and 7:00 PM.

Join Holston House for one or all four classes to become the best host this season. Celebrate tradition, creativity, and good company all season long at Holston House!

December 10 – December 31; Pop-up open daily from 3 PM – Midnight. Bar TENN, Holston House Nashville -118 7th Ave N. Nashville, TN 37203. Find full details and ticket information for The Art of Hosting here.

