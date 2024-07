Holloway High School, a choice school offered by Rutherford County Schools, will hold an open house for prospective students from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

Holloway is an accelerated school and allows students to complete a full credit in a semester and graduate early. An interview is part of the application process.

Learn more about Holloway and its open house at https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/1944591.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email