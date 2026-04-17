Holloway High Alumnus Returns As Principal To Lead Two Rutherford County Schools

A familiar face is returning to lead a school that helped shape her own journey, while also continuing to guide a growing virtual learning program in Rutherford County.

Dr. Jessica Supakhan, founding principal of the Rutherford County Virtual School, has been named the next principal of Holloway High School, according to Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan.

Supakhan will continue leading the virtual school while also serving as principal at Holloway, which shares the same campus. She is a graduate of Holloway’s Class of 2000 and previously worked there as a teacher and dean of students before moving into her current leadership role.

District officials said her experience with both schools makes her uniquely qualified to oversee each program, noting the growing importance of virtual education alongside traditional school settings.

Supakhan succeeds Sumatra Drayton, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Before helping launch the virtual school in 2020, she spent more than a decade teaching business and marketing at Holloway High and also taught at Central Middle School. She said returning to lead her alma mater is both meaningful and humbling, crediting the school community for playing a major role in her personal and professional development.

District leaders say the dual role reflects a broader effort to support both innovative learning options and long-standing school traditions within the same campus community.

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