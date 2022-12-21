Holiday Travel Tips And Helpful Links

With Old Man Winter deciding to drop unwanted gifts for us this holiday season, below are some travel tips and helpful links to help you before bitter-cold temperatures, ice, and snow move into most of the country including Tennessee:
Road Traffic Delays
For your Close To Home LIVE Traffic maps , (expandable throughout the country) find your county below:
BNA Airline Delays
For arrivals and departures at Nashville International including delays and cancellations CLICK HERE
If needing a different Airport flight info Click Here
Traveling The Roads of Tennessee
Travelers can dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel information.
Travel Tips
- Slow down. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface.
- If you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, stay with your car and don’t overexert yourself. Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on. Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm. Don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.
- Make sure your vehicle’s reservoir is full of high-quality “winter” fluid with de-icer before winter weather hits
- Carry items in your vehicle to handle common winter driving-related tasks, and supplies you might need in an emergency, including:
- a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper;
- abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow;
- jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers);
- blankets for protection from the cold; and
- a cell phone and a portable charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine.