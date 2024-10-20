Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival to Return to Franklin This December

Celebrate the holiday season and have yourself a merry little cocktail at Holiday Spirits – a cocktail festival taking place this December in Franklin.

Sip festive cocktails, shop sweet treats from local vendors, snap fun photos, and jingle along to holiday tunes at Holiday Spirits. Each ticket includes 12 fun-sized signature cocktails. In addition to cocktail tastings, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats from Waldo’s. There will be festive photo ops on-site to capture all the magic, a DJ to provide live music, and more.

Holiday Spirits features 30+ spirits offering up delectable, seasonal-inspired cocktails. Produced with community engagement in mind, Holiday Spirits benefits Tenngreen Land Conservancy – so every sip gets you closer to the nice list.

Holiday Spirits will be held at Liberty Hall inside the Factory at Franklin, located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064. The festival will be open to ticket purchasers from 6 PM to 9 PM on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The Party Pack is back! Get the crew together and save some jingle when you buy 6 tickets or more to Holiday Spirits. Tickets are available for purchase at www.franklinholidayspirits.com. Ticket prices will increase soon. This is strictly a 21+ event. Attendees must show a valid ID and tickets upon entry.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email