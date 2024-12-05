Holiday Shopping is a Breeze with a New Backyard Playset as a Family Gift

This holiday season, make shopping easy and joyful with the ultimate family gift: a backyard playset! Instead of searching for separate gifts, invest in one big-ticket item that provides endless adventures and cherished memories all year long. Happy Backyards is Tennessee’s leader in backyard fun, with the top selections in playsets, game courts, basketball hoops, and trampolines. Explore why a new playset is the perfect centerpiece for family bonding, active play, and outdoor fun.

A Family Gift That Keeps on Giving

A backyard playset isn’t just a holiday present—it’s a hub of fun for kids and parents alike. From climbing and swinging to imaginative games, playsets inspire hours of active play while helping kids develop coordination and confidence. Parents can join in the fun or relax nearby, knowing the whole family is together, creating memories that last a lifetime.

The Joy of One Big Gift

Say goodbye to holiday shopping stress by choosing a playset as your family’s main gift. It’s a smart investment that offers year-round value and eliminates the need for multiple smaller presents. Watching your kids’ faces light up as they explore their new backyard playground on Christmas morning is an unforgettable experience that kicks off a season of joy.

Built for Fun and Safety

Playsets from Happy Backyards are designed for safety, durability, and beauty, blending seamlessly with your outdoor space. With customizable options, you can choose features like monkey bars, slides, swings, and play forts tailored to your family’s preferences. These playsets not only provide endless entertainment but also enhance your backyard with a touch of charm.

Make Your Backyard Happy with a Family Gift from Happy Backyards



This holiday, bring the whole family together with a playset from Happy Backyards—the ultimate gift for joy, bonding, and adventure. Ready to make holiday shopping easy and unforgettable? Let Happy Backyards help you find the perfect playset to transform your backyard into a year-round haven of fun!

Happy Backyards is The Ultimate Destination for Family Fun

Trust Happy Backyards to transform your outdoor space as your family’s holiday wish this year! Since 1996, Happy Backyards has been dedicated to bringing families in middle Tennessee the very best in playsets, trampolines, basketball hoops, and custom game courts. As Nashville locals, they’re proud to offer premier products from brands like Playground One, AlleyOop, Springfree, and Proformance Hoops to help families connect and play safely. From backyards to commercial playgrounds, they’re here to inspire outdoor fun that families will cherish for years to come!

Get started with Happy Backyards today by visiting the showroom at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall near the Belk Outlet Store or exploring the range of playsets online. Professional installations start at $199, so you can cross holiday shopping for your family off the list early!

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location:

1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone:

(615) 595-5582

Hours:

Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email