Holiday Recipe- Reindeer Chow

WARNING: Reindeer Chow may become addicting. Suggested when making recipe you make one batch for guests, one for Santa, and one to hide for yourself.

Great recipe and even the kids can rock this one… we encourage you to “play” with the ingredients and come up with your own special holiday recipe.

Directions:

7 Cups Chex cereal- Mix, or just use your favorite. I am impartial to 4 cups Corn Chex, with a cup of wheat and 2 Cups rice.

1 Cup Chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

3 cups red and green M&Ms

Ok, grab a large microwave safe bowl, throw in chocolate chips, butter, peanut butter. Nuke for 30 seconds. Stir . Continue process until completely melted. Stir in Vanilla.

Now, slowly and gently fold in your Chex until covered.

Put some powdered sugar in ziplock bag. (Freezer size works best) . Transfer portions of cereal mix into bag . Seal. Shake until covered. Transfer to clean airtight container. Repeat until whole mixture done.

Fold in M&Ms and store in airtight container.

Alternate or add on Ingredients- Pretzels, Reeses Pieces, Nutella