Holiday Recipe: Red Pepper Jelly Pork

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Red Pepper Jelly Pork

Simply simple pork dinner.

Ingredients:

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

1/2 tsp pepper

olive oil

pork tenderloin

Southern City Flavors Red Pepper Jelly

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Trim pork accordingly.

Mix all seasonings in a small bowl.

Drizzle olive oil over pork. Cover pork with seasoning.

Place a drizzle of olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add pork allowing to slightly brown on all sides.

Remove from heat and place in a baking dish. Bake for approx. 15. minutes being sure to flip pork halfway through.

Remove from oven and slice. Drizzle as much Red Pepper Jelly over top as desired.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

