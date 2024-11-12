Holiday Recipe: Mini Maple Chipotle Meatballs

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Mini Maple Chipotle Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

Southern City Flavors Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Salt & Pepper

Mix salt & pepper into beef according to taste. Roll beef into 1 inch balls.

Pour about 1 cup of Southern City Flavors Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce into a large sauce pan on medium-high heat. Place meatballs in pan. Stir consistently ensuring meatballs stay are coated in the bbq sauce. Cook until meatballs are cooked through and have a light bright crispness to them.

Serve with toothpicks.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

