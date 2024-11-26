Holiday Recipe: Maple Glazed Carrots

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Maple Glazed Carrots

Ingredients:

8 medium whole carrots

1/4 cup Southern City Flavors Pure Maple Syrup

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp cinnamon

salt & pepper to taste

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.

Peel and cut carrots.

In a mixing bowl, combine melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt & pepper. Pour carrots into mix. Toss well to fully cover carrots in mixture.

Cover a baking sheet with foil. Pour carrots onto baking sheet, being sure to drizzle any excess mixture liquid over top of carrots.

Bake for 15 minutes, then mix carrots well. Place back in oven and bake for an additional 15 – 25 minutes until desired tenderness.

