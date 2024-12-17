Holiday Recipe: Fig Jam Grilled Cheese

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Fig Jam Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

Bread of choice (you want the cut to be thick)

Southern City Flavors Fig Jam

White Cheddar Cheese (other cheese options include brie, mozzarella, sharp cheddar or gruyere)

Butter

Pre-heat a large pan to low/medium heat.

Butter the outsides of your pieces of bread.

Spread about 1 TBSP of Southern City Flavors Fig Jam onto the inside of one piece of bread pairs. Add a slice of white cheddar cheese on top of jam. Place bread pieces together.

Cook on each side for about 3 – 5 minutes, flipping sandwich regularly to ensure neither side burns and instead reaches a golden brown.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email